Hundreds of saplings planted during Rath Jatra at Dhauli Japanese gardens

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Rath Jatra, the Anchalika Bikash Parishad (ABP) organized an environmental awareness procession and planted hundreds of saplings during the two days of the world famous festival. Hundreds of ABP members, intellectuals and nature lovers raised awareness and planted saplings and fenced the streets of Nuagaon, Japanese buildings and Japanese gardens at the foothills of Dhauli.

It was announced by the organization that extensive saplings will be planted in the days to come. ABP President Brundaban Sahu, Vice President and Literatterur Akshaya Swain, Secretary Arun Kumar Purohit along with Envormentalist Dr Lingaraj Sahoo, Lakshmidhar Pradhan, Saroj Kumar Sahu, Senior Members of the ABP Prashant Mishra, Basant Swain, Sumant Subudhi, Purnachandra Swain, Lingaraj Jena, Sarat Biswal, Prakash Swain, Ashwini Sahu, Sanjay Das, Tapan Baral, Pradeep Pradhan, Debraj Behera, Lalit Behera, Bishnu Biswal, dr Saumya Parida, Pradyumna Jena, Alok Sahu, Raghunath Swain,, Manoj Baral, Dinabandhu Bhoi, Madan Mahapatra, Bhagirathi Nandi, Ranjan Mahapatra and Dinbandhu Bhoi were present.