Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the world on the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating in Srinagar, J&K. He highlighted Yoga’s growing global recognition, noting support from 177 countries in 2014. Despite heavy rain, 50,000-60,000 people participated. Modi emphasized Yoga’s benefits for self and society, promoting unity and focus. The PM interacted with practitioners and took selfies before departing for Delhi.