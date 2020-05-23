Hunar Haat to restart from September 2020 with the theme of “Local to Global”

New Delhi: After a gap of about 5 months due to the Corona pandemic, “Hunar Haat”, which has become “Empowerment Exchange” of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, will restart from September 2020 with the theme of “Local to Global” and comparatively larger participation of artisans.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that “Hunar Haat”, which has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last 5 years, have become popular among the people. “Hunar Haat”, which provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen from remote areas of the country, has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, during his instantaneous visit to “Hunar Haat”, organised at India Gate, New Delhi in February 2020, had encouraged and lauded indigenous handmade products of artisans and craftsmen. Appreciating the artisans and craftsmen and their products in “Man Ki Baat” programme, Prime Minister Shri Modi has said, “A few days ago, at a small place at the Hunar Haat in Delhi, I witnessed hues of our country’s diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines & the warmth of emotions. As a matter of fact the repertoire comprising traditional attires, handicrafts, carpets, utensils, Bamboo & brass products, Phulkari of Punjab, exotic leatherwork of Andhra Pradesh, beautiful paintings from Tamilnadu, brass products of Uttar Pradesh, Bhadohi carpets, copper work of Kutch, a number of musical instruments & innumerable stories; the vivid mosaic of pan- Indian art & culture was truly unique. The stories of the artisans’ perseverance, zeal & love for their skill are equally inspiring as well.”

Prime Minister Shri Modi had said, “Hunar Haat, of course, is a platform showcasing art & craft; it is also lending wings to people’s dreams. It is a venue where it is impossible to overlook the country’s diversity. Besides handicrafts, it displays the diversity of India’s varied cuisine too. n a single row, one could savour the sight of Idli- Dosa, Chhole- Bhature, Daal- Baati, Khaman- Khandvi & what not! I thoroughly enjoyed having the delicious Litti- Chokha of Bihar. All over India, fairs & exhibitions such as this are organized from time to time. Whenever the opportunity arises, one should attend such events to know India, to experience India. Thus, not only would you be able to be a part of the country’s art-culture canvas; you will also contribute in the progress & prosperity of hardworking crafts persons, especially women.”

Shri Naqvi informed that utilising the time during nationwide lockdown; artisans and craftsmen have prepared their rare indigenous exquisite products at large scale and will bring them for display and sale in next “Hunar Haat”.

Shri Naqvi said that social distancing, hygiene, sanitisation and use of masks will be ensured at “Hunar Haat”. There will be a special “Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi” pavilion to create health awareness among the people with the theme of “Say no to panic, yes to precautions”.

The Minority Affairs Ministry has organised more than 2 dozen “Hunar Haat” so far across the country where lakhs of artisans, craftsmen have been been provided employment and employment opportunities through these “Hunar Haat”.

In the coming days, “Hunar Haat” will be organized in Chandigarh, Delhi, Prayagraj, Bhopal, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patna, Nagpur, Raipur, Puducherry, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and other places.

Shri Naqvi said that this time, people will also be able to buy “Hunar Haat” products digital and online also. Union Minority Affairs Ministry has started process to register these artisans and their indigenous products on “GeM” (Government e Marketplace). Several export promotion councils have shown interest to provide international markets at large scale for handmade indigenous products of these artisans and craftsmen.

Shri Naqvi said that lakhs of master artisans and craftsmen from across the country are happy and excited that “Hunar Haat” is going to be organised again.

