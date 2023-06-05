HRX by Hrithik Roshan and EatFit Unveil Offline Stores; Reinforce the Strength of Their Partnership in Promoting Healthier Lifestyles

Bengaluru : – EatFit, India’s largest healthy food platform housed under Curefoods – a leading Indian cloud kitchen player, and HRX by Hrithik Roshan, India’s first homegrown fitness brand announced the launch of HRX by Eatfit offline stores today, solidifying the brands’ shared commitment to enhance people’s lifestyles and promote healthier choices through healthy food. This significant milestone represents growth and success in the partnership, after the brands’ collaboration that commenced in July 2022. The current expansion to the offline stores of ‘HRX by EatFit’ marks a new milestone in the partnership, allowing customers to experience the brands’ offerings first-hand.

HRX founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment is India’s first home grown fitness brand that believes in nurturing its users with healthy choices when it comes to fitness and nutrition to enable them to become the best version of themselves. The brand offers products to its customers that range across fitness apparel and footwear, fitness accessories, sports equipment, home gym equipment, bicycles, smart wearables, etc.

Since the inception of the EatFit and HRX partnership in July 2022, HRX by Eat.fit has witnessed a remarkable growth. With a doubling revenue every quarter and an annualized revenue of INR 25 crores, the brands are building on to launch 10 offline stores, with a strong vision of reaching 150 stores by 2025. These stores will primarily target major metro cities, gradually expanding to Tier 1 cities to cater to a wider audience. The offline stores will be launched in locations such as food courts, fitness studios and malls ensuring accessibility, visibility, and enabling customers to engage with the brands. The menu provides a diverse range of health bowls, health jars, smoothies, and smoothie bowls that fuse convenience with optimal nutrition.

Hrithik Roshan, Founder of HRX, and the Indian superstar expressed his excitement about the launch and said, “I am thrilled to witness the expansion of our partnership with EatFit through the launch of our offline stores. HRX aims at providing holistic solutions to live a healthier lifestyle and eating right is crucial to our vision. The values that both EatFit and HRX as brands hold are deeply interconnected and we pride ourselves on this synergy. I hope that the HRX by Eatfit offline stores will enable individuals to access nutritional meals on the go.”

Celebrating the growth of the partnership, Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods said “At EatFit we strongly believe that making healthier choices should be an integral part of everyone’s lifestyle. Our partnership with HRX has always been centred around this shared vision. The offline stores will showcase the unique USP of EatFit and HRX first-hand to the customers, bringing a focus to nutritional meals that are specially crafted to seek a healthy lifestyle. I believe that this move will bring awareness among the minds of people towards consuming a nutritional diet, and see success in our partnership with HRX.”

This launch represents a significant step forward as EatFit and HRX continue to prioritize their customers’ health and well-being through collaboration. By blending nutrition and fitness, the brands are poised to create a lasting impact on the health and fitness landscape.