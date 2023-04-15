Hrithik Roshan unveils his fitness brand HRX’s first Mumbai store

Mumbai : Indian Actor and fitness enthusiast Hrithik Roshan unveiled his fitness brand HRX’s first store in Mumbai today. HRX is India’s first homegrown fitness brand, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment.

The Mumbai store is the city’s first standalone store spread over 2600 sq ft of real estate in Mumbai’s Phoenix Market City in Kurla. It has over 500 SKUs across Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Fitness Equipment, Audio, Nutrition, and Personal Care selections for shoppers. The popular segments that HRX operates in include T-Shirts, Track Pants, Jackets, Sports Bras, Tights, and Footwear, which cover the latest fashion trends, fits, silhouettes, and seasonal colors, catering to the Gen-Z and Millennial cohorts.

The Mumbai store is the first of its kind. It is created to extend the HRX experience offline, promising an integrated shopping experience inspired by Hrithik’s fitness journey to its active consumer base as well as everyday athletes who follow the brand. The concept is conceived as an attempt to express the core essence of HRX- Be the Best version of yourself. The physical ambience is designed as a condensed expression of an inspiring workout space, for body and mind. With Urban Scapes in context, this concept captures elements of both indoor and outdoor fitness regimes, expressed using differentiating textures, colors and relative elements.

Hrithik Roshan on the Mumbai store launch: “HRX was built a decade back as an online brand, offering comfortable and functional fitness apparel and accessories to encourage people across the country to pursue their everyday fitness goals. After a decade-long journey we have come this far and I am delighted to announce the launch of the Mumbai store, which is a translation of our online experience into a more personalized offline experience. The immense love & trust in the brand from the HRX community has enabled us to launch this store in Mumbai while continuing with the plans of launching many more. I hope shoppers will enjoy the HRX in-store experience and all our product offerings as much as they enjoy the experience on Myntra.”

HRX provides fitness enthusiasts with a functional, technological, and trendy product range that enables users to pursue their fitness goals. The brand is planning to launch 12 more stores in 2023 across cities like Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, and Pune.