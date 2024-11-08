HQ IDS Conducts First Annual Niche Technology Nexus Seminar on Quantum and Electronic Warfare

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), in collaboration with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, conducted the inaugural Annual Niche Technology Nexus (NTN-2024) Seminar today in New Delhi. The seminar, titled ‘Innovating Tomorrow’s Battlefront with Quantum and Electronic Mastery,’ provided insights into transforming defence operations to enhance Aatmanirbharta, aligning with India’s goal for self-reliance in defence technology.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan delivered a special address. He acknowledged the ongoing National Quantum Mission, which coincides with the centenary of Dr. S.C. Bose, and emphasised the long-term impact of Quantum Technology on future warfare and outcomes for the Armed Forces. “Quantum Technology will impact future wars with far-reaching outcomes for the Armed Forces,” he stated, underscoring its strategic importance for Indian defence, particularly in Quantum key distribution, navigation, and sensing systems.

General Anil Chauhan further stressed the transformative potential of integrating Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Quantum Technologies into Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, asserting that these advancements will reshape the future of military operations. By investing in research, fostering collaborations, and cultivating a skilled workforce, the Armed Forces, in partnership with the Defence Technology & Production Eco-systems, can secure a leading position globally in Quantum and EW technologies, the CDS said.

The NTN-2024 Seminar served as a collaborative platform for academia, industry experts, research organisations, and the defence sector to explore advancements in these niche fields and their potential implications for national defence. Some critical outcomes of the seminar included recommendations for adopting Quantum Safe Algorithms and key management for secure defence networks, as well as advancements in Quantum RF Sensors, Quantum ISR products, Quantum atomic and optical clocks, Quantum Inertial Navigation Systems, and integrated cognitive EW systems for India’s future Theaterised Armed Forces. These emerging niche technologies in Quantum and EW are pivotal to modernising military operations, enhancing secure communications, and enabling advanced sensing and computational applications.