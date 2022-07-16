HP Transport Minister Bikram Singh emphasized on good Samaritans to save precious life during road accidents

New Delhi : The third meeting of the State Transport Development and Road Safety Council was held here today under the chairmanship of Industries and Transport Minister Bikram Singh. During the meeting, various aspects related to road safety and providing efficient transport service were discussed.

Transport Minister emphasized on being Good Samaritans. He said that Good Samaritan is a person who without expectation voluntarily comes forward to administer immediate assistance or emergency care to a person injured in an accident within Golden Hour.

Bikram Singh said that the Himachal Road Safety Fund and Activities Rules, 2022 has been notified by the Government under which implementation and strengthening of road safety measures and activities are being ensured. The State Government has released Rs 18.38 crore for road safety. A road safety action plan of Rs 28.52 crore has been proposed for the year 2022-23.

He said that in view to the seriousness of road safety, a Road Safety Cell has been established under the Transport Department, in which officers of Public Works, Transport, Police, Health and Education departments have been included. Accident prone black spots are being removed through NHAI and Public Works Department. An amount of Rs. 75 lakh has been released to the police department for liquor sensor and speed check radar. The speed limit of vehicles has been re-fixed.

He said that to make school students aware of road safety, a course on road safety has been prepared in collaboration with HP State Council of Educational Research and Training Solan, which would commence from class VI to X in the coming academic session. Under the road safety awareness campaign by the department, an amount of Rs.3 crore has been released to the education department for establishment of road safety clubs in higher secondary schools and colleges.

The Transport Minister said that in the last four and a half years, the Transport Department has earned revenue of Rs 1985.93 crore under various heads. The revenue target for the financial year 2022-23 is Rs 512.10 crore and in the first quarter the department has earned a revenue of Rs 182.78 crore which is Rs 85.70 crore more than the corresponding period last year. He said that the department has collected a fine of Rs. 22.28 crore through 129570 challan against the violators of motor vehicle rules.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said that the need of the hour was to make provision of pedestrian paths on the roads as well as integrated transport management system and traffic police stations. Innovative experiments like Traffic Volunteer in Shimla should be taken to all the districts.

Principal Secretary Transport Onkar Chand Sharma said that road safety is a sensitive subject and the Transport Department is trying to strengthen it in coordination with other departments. He urged all the concerned departments to extend their cooperation in ensuring road safety through coordination and review meetings.

Director Transport Anupam Kashyap welcomed the Transport Minister and all the government and non-official members. Additional Commissioner Transport and Road Safety Hemis Negi conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

Non-official members also gave their valuable suggestions in the meeting.