HP Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and CM Jai Ram Thakur felicitate people on Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

New Delhi :Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have felicitated the people of the State on the occasion of Sant Kabir Jayanti.

Governor said that Sant Kabir was a great poet and is known for his influence on the common people through his spiritual teaching.

In his felicitation message, the Chief Minister said that Sant Kabir showed the path of equality and harmony to the society. He took the initiative to remove the evils, ostentation and discrimination. He always emphasized that without compassion and sympathy for the weakest section of the society, humanity cannot be protected.

Jai Ram Thakur urged the people of the state to adopt his teaching for a harmonious society.