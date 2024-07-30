Howrah-CSMT Express train derails near Jharkhand’s Chakradharpur, six injured, no death reported

As many as six people were injured after several coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand on Tuesday morning, officials said. The accident took place around 3:45 am, after which Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME), with staff and Additional Divisional Railway Managers CKP (Chakradharpur Railway Station), reached on-site to manage the situation.

“Train No. 12810 Howara-CSMT Express has derailed near Chakradharpur, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in Chakradharpur division. ARME with staff and ADRM CKP on site,” Indian Railways stated.

According to the PRO Chakradharpur division, six passengers sustained injuries, and out of those five, sustained minor injuries. “Five had sustained minor injuries and were treated on the spot. One passenger has been admitted to the hospital. No deaths have been reported so far,” it added.

According to the Indian Railways, all the injured have been given first aid by the railway medical team. Additional arrangements are being made for the passengers and additional trains have been arranged at Chakradharpur station.

Relief and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the train accident near Chakradharpur.

Following the incident, Indian Railway has issued helpline numbers: Tatanagar: 06572290324 Chakradharpur: 06587 238072 Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244 Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217 Ranchi: 0651-27-87115. HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920 SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427 KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764 CSMT Helpline Auto no 55993 P&T 022-22694040 Mumbai: 022-22694040 Nagpur: 7757912790. Further details are awaited.