How to Shop for the Best Luggage for Air Travel

There’s a lot to consider when it comes to buying the right gear for your next trip. Depending on the kind of travel you do, how frequently you fly, and how much stuff you like to bring with you on vacation, there are different types of luggage that cater to all kinds of needs.

The first step in getting ready for your next adventure is figuring out which type of bag suits your needs. Stowability is also a consideration when traveling; whether you’re looking for luggage storage in Catania or elsewhere, you want to be able to stash your luggage. So before you hit the shops, read up on everything you need to know about bags for air travel.

Soft-Sided Luggage

Soft-sided luggage refers to suitcases made out of fabric. Usually made of nylon or polyester, these kinds of bags are lightweight and easy to clean. They’re less of a concern for luggage storage because they’re foldable for easy storage when you’re not using them. Their biggest advantage is that they can withstand just about any kind of weather without getting ruined.

The biggest downside of fabric suitcases is that they’re not as durable as hard-sided suitcases. If you’re just looking to get from point A to point B and are less concerned with how much stuff you have with you, then a soft-sided bag may be a good option. They’re more affordable than hard-sided bags and come in various styles and colors.

Hard-Sided Luggage

Hard-sided suitcases are the most common type of luggage and are basically just suitcases made out of hard plastic such as ABS or polycarbonate. They’re extremely durable and are great for people who tend to overpack since you can cram these bags to the absolute max. With a full-size suitcase, you might literally be struggling to lift your bag, though.

They’re also a great choice if you like to travel during inclement weather since they’re more weatherproof than fabric suitcases. Luggage storage can be a consideration, as they’re the same size when both empty and full.

Travel Duffels

Travel duffel bags are basically the hybrid of soft-sided and hard-sided suitcases. They’re made out of durable fabric and have a hard frame in the middle to help them stand upright.

The biggest advantage of travel duffel bags is that they’re lightweight. You won’t have to wrestle a heavy bag into the overhead bin or struggle to lift it out of the taxi. They’re not very compact, though. It won’t be an easy task fitting a travel duffel bag in the overhead bin on a plane, making luggage storage something to plan for. If you’re going on a long trip and want to bring a lot of stuff with you, you might be better off with a hard-sided suitcase.

Wheeled Luggage

If you’re someone who travels a lot and is sick of lugging around heavy bags, wheeled luggage is a great option. They come in both soft-sided and hard-sided varieties and are great for both long and short trips. The biggest advantage to wheeled luggage is that it’s easy to transport. You don’t have to worry about lifting heavy bags or struggling to get them up and down stairs.

Checked Luggage

These are the bags that airlines actually want you to use since they can fit a bunch of people’s bags in the plane’s cargo hold. Checked bags are often heavier-duty and made of a fabric like ballistic nylon.

The biggest advantage of checking bags is that you don’t have to worry about lifting heavy suitcases, luggage storage while on the plane, or worrying about weather conditions damaging your bag. If your bag does get lost or damaged, though, you’ll have to deal with all the hassle that comes with airline luggage policies.

How to Shop for Air Travel Bags

When you’re shopping for bags to use while flying, there are a few things to keep in mind. Your bag should be the right size so it fits in the overhead bin on the plane and the right weight so you don’t break your back lifting it.

Before you start shopping, it’s a good idea to figure out how much stuff you want to bring and what size bag you need. Don’t forget to think about what kind of weather you’ll be traveling in, too. If you’re going to be visiting a rainy or snowy area, you’ll want a bag that’s fairly waterproof.

Taking Flight

Luggage is a pretty straightforward product. You need something that can hold your stuff, and it should be durable enough to withstand being tossed around in the back of a taxi or tossed onto an airplane floor. If you take these tips into account when shopping for a new bag, you’ll be able to find the perfect piece for your next trip.