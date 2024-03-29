How to Save Income Tax if You’re Planning to Buy a House?

The Government of India has introduced attractive deductions and tax exemptions to encourage individuals to invest in residential property. As per the Income Tax Act of 1961, individuals who take out a home loan while buying their new house can avail themselves of multiple tax rebates and deductions.

Keep reading to know the best ways on how to save income tax in India on your new house purchase!

Top 5 Ways to Save Income Tax while Purchasing a New House

Utilise Home Loan Benefits

You can avail the benefits offered on home loans to save income tax in India while purchasing a new house. As per Section 24 of the Income Tax Act, you can claim deductions up to Rs.2 lakhs annually on the interest paid on a home loan for self-occupied property.

Apart from that, you can claim a deduction of up to Rs.1.5 lakhs every financial year on the principal repayment of your home loan.

Claim Deduction Under Section 80EEA

The government implemented Section 80EEA to encourage homeownership by offering an extra deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh on home loan interest for affordable housing developments. This deduction is in addition to the benefits given under Sections 24 and 80C.

To be eligible for this deduction, the stamp duty value of the property must not exceed ₹45 lakhs, and the individual must not own any other residential property at the time of loan sanction.

Joint Ownership

Couples looking forward to buying a new home can save tax by co-borrowing the property. When a property is jointly owned, both parties can claim tax breaks on home loan repayments.

This effectively doubles the tax savings available, as each co-owner is eligible for deductions under Sections 24 and 80C. Furthermore, if both people are co-borrowers on the home loan, they can deduct the interest portion of the loan.

Real Estate Investment Under Sections 54 and 54F

If you want to upgrade to a new home, you can reduce capital gains tax by reinvesting the profits from selling one property in another residential property. It comes under Section 54 or Section 54F of the Income Tax Act.

As per Section 54, if the capital gains from the sale of a house are reinvested in another residential property within two years (or three years for under-construction properties), the entire capital gains amount is exempt from tax.

Similarly, under Section 54F, a portion of capital gains from the sale of any asset other than a residential home is tax-free if reinvested in a residential property within a specific time frame.

Calculate Your Home Loan EMI Wisely

Your home loan EMI consists of the principal amount you have borrowed and the interest you are paying. Thus, EMI significantly influences your tax rebate under Sections 24, 80C, and 80EE. For instance, if you pay an EMI of around Rs.55,000 for a home loan, the principal amount is Rs. 50 lakhs, which will eventually affect the interest rate and tenure.

The formula for EMI calculation goes as follows:

EMI = {P x R x (1+R)^N} / {(1 + R)^N – 1}

Here, P stands for principal, R stands for rate of interest, and N stands for loan tenure.

So, if you borrow Rs.50 lakhs for 20 years at an interest rate of 12%, your EMI amount will be as follows:

EMI = Rs.{5000000 x 0.12 x (1 + 0.12)^240} / {(1 + 0.12)^240-1}

EMI = Rs.55,054

This process is complex enough to lead to miscalculations. To make it simple, you can use the home loan EMI calculator.

Eligibility to Claim Tax Benefits on Home Loan

Home loan borrowers must fulfil the following requirements to avail of tax benefits:

You should be both the property owner and borrower/ co-borrower of a home loan to claim tax benefits.

Members of HUF (Hindu Undivided Families) can get tax exemptions from their home loans. However, corporate bodies, partnership firms, and companies cannot claim deductions on home loan interest or principal.

You cannot claim tax deductions if your spouse or parents own your house and your home loan is borrowed in your name.

Buying a house of your own is not only just a dream come true, but it also involves a significant financial decision. Many individuals spend their entire life’s savings to set a permanent roof over their heads. Thus, you should make some smart decisions while buying a home.

You can borrow a home loan to reduce the burden of your expenses and save tax on the loan repayment. You can check out the deductions and claims mentioned under the different Sections of the Income Tax Act and move ahead.