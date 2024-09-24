How to Prepare for Civil Services Without Relocating to Delhi

Preparing for Civil Services from Home

Delhi has always been the epicentre for aspirants of the civil services exam, dreaming of cracking one of the world’s toughest entrance papers. However, with the rise of advanced technology, digital classrooms as well as top-notch regional coaching institutes, preparing for UPSC Civil Services has become accessible and easier, without the need to relocate to Delhi.

As an aspirant, all you need to do is select the right resources, and coaching platforms that offer comprehensive support for the exam.

Are You Eligible for the UPSC Civil Services Exam?

Preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam from home is not a tough process, given that you have a deep understanding of the key factors of taking the exam, like the eligibility criteria as well as the exam pattern.

UPSC eligibility includes parameters such as age limit, nationality, educational qualification, etc. An Indian citizen who is at least 21 and upto 32 years old is eligible to take the exam. (UPSC and the Government of India provide relaxation for certain categories). The candidate is required to complete graduation or is in the final year of graduation, from a Government recognized university or possesses an equivalent qualification to apply.

The number of attempts that an individual can make to appear for the exam are also different for different categories. General category candidates can apply only 6 times and OBCs can apply only 9 times. However, SC/ST can apply as many times as they want until the age of 37 years.

Understand the UPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern Well

Understanding the exam pattern well is the first step towards preparing for the exam as it will enhance your understanding of the exam structure. As per the UPSC civil services exam pattern, candidates who clear the Prelims are eligible for Mains and the candidates who clear the Main reach the interview stage.

The Prelims exam is objective in nature and consists of 2 papers- General Studies and CSAT. Both the papers are of 200 marks each, which makes the total 400 marks. A total of 120 minutes (2 hours) is allotted to complete each paper. The Mains exam is descriptive in nature, consisting of 9 papers. All the 9 papers constitute a total of 1750 marks in the exam. The time duration allotted to complete each paper is 3 hours.

Prepare for Civil Services Without Relocating to Delhi – Leveraging Online Resources

Cracking the UPSC civil services exam is the focal point of the appearing candidate’s career, and they generally do everything in their power to reach that goal, including relocating to Delhi.

However, is relocating to Delhi necessary for UPSC preparation? Jyoti’s story proves otherwise. The journey of Jyoti exemplifies how perseverance, dedication, a strategic approach, and the right guidance from a reputed online coaching institute helped her to crack her prelims and mains on her 3rd attempt.

Coming from a middle-class family in Bhubaneshwar, Jyoti's lack of financial resources made moving to Delhi to prepare for her UPSC civil services exam impossible. After trying and failing for 2 years in the prelims, she was losing hope when she heard of a reputed coaching institute in her city. The support and guidance from a renowned institute in her city helped put her dream on track.

In the complicated world of UPSC preparation, leveraging online tools has become indispensable for aspirants aiming to achieve success in this highly competitive exam. Reputed regional institutes through their digital platforms, make quality study material easily accessible to students. Moreover, with these platforms, students can take advantage of interactive classes, and mock tests as well as get updated on current affairs easily, without relocating to Delhi.

