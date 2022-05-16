How to File a Cashless Car Insurance Claim in India

The cashless claim feature in car insurance is the most convenient way to get your vehicle serviced. In the case of comprehensive insurance, you must know that there are two types of claims available, cashless and reimbursement. Unlike the latter, cashless claims enable you to avail insurance services without having to pay for them. However, the cashless facility is only available at network garages associated with the insurance provider. So, in this article, let’s understand how to make a cashless car insurance claim in India.

Step-by-Step Process to Claim Cashless Car Insurance

Although the steps to raise a claim may vary from insurer to insurer, it’s more or less the same across companies.

Step 1: Inform your insurance provider regarding the claim at the earliest. You may contact them through their toll-free number or email ID. Some insurers also allow policyholders to raise claims online through mobile apps or their website.

Step 2: In the event of theft or third-party loss causing major damage to your car, file an FIR at the police station. For accidental damage, the insurer shall send a surveyor to inspect the vehicle.

Step 3: Locate the nearest network garage associated with the insurer and take your four-wheeler there.

Step 4: The surveyor will send the to the insurance provider after checking the damage incurred.

Step 5: Upon receiving approval from the insurance company, the garage will begin repairing your car.

Step 6: You can get your vehicle from the network garage after it has been repaired. Here, the repair expenses will be directly settled by the insurer. But you need to clear the applicable deductibles under your policy.

Documents Required While Filing Cashless Claim

Keep the below documents ready while raising a cashless car insurance claim:

Car insurance policy document

Details of the insurance company

Details of the vehicle

Original receipts and bills of the vehicle repair

Registration Certificate (RC)

Details of the accident

FIR copy, in case of theft or major damage caused by the third party

How is Cashless Car Insurance Claim Different From Reimbursement Claim?

Now that you know the steps to raise a cashless insurance claim, you must be wondering how it is different from a reimbursement claim. In case of a reimbursement claim, you must pay for the repair expenses incurred at the garage and later file a claim to receive the claim amount. The original invoices, receipts, etc., should be maintained for successful claim settlement. Here, an advantage of opting for reimbursement claims is that you can opt for a garage of your choice without any restrictions to visit a network repair shop. But unlike cashless claims, you need to shell out money from your pocket where the servicing cost may be high.

If you are wondering which one is better amongst these two types of claims, you must know that it completely depends on you. In case you prefer convenience when it comes to filing insurance claims, a cashless facility is surely it. But if you want to get your four-wheeler repaired at a garage of your choice, then reimbursement claims are more suitable.

Wrapping it up!

With this, we have answered your question about ‘how to claim insurance for car’ in detail. You can now easily get your precious vehicle in shape by opting for cashless claims under comprehensive insurance. But you must remember to intimate your insurance provider regarding the incident as soon as possible. As such claims usually have a time limit, it is best to raise them within the specified period to avoid claim rejection.

No Follow Link to BFM

Internal Link

No Follow Link to BFM