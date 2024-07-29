How to Build a Strong Network During Your College Years?

In a utopia, everyone will get opportunities in life based on their merit and skills. In reality, merit and skills are still relevant, but more important are the connections that you build from your college years. Knowing who’s who ensures you’re the first to know when a position opens up and the first to be considered for a research assistant position.

A very common icebreaker is to approach seniors in college for assignment guidance. Now, you might think, “Won’t I get better grades if I pay someone to do my assignment?” Well, of course, a professional academic scholar will be able to guarantee better grades. However, will they be able to tell you if a professor is looking for a teaching assistant? Would they be able to help you find job openings later on? Certainly not.

If you’re hesitant to approach someone just to get help with your assignments (pretty understandable if you don’t want to seem selfish), then here are some other ways you can build a strong network.

Adopt an Open-Door Policy

If you’re going to build connections, you want to seem as approachable as possible. Imagine this scenario. It’s your first day at your college dorms; you don’t know anyone, and you’re lowkey terrified out of your mind.

So, what do you do?

You push past your terror and keep your dorm room open. Don’t forget there are others who are probably facing the same issue. So, put on a smile and whip up a conversation with other new faces in the dorms.

Sign Up for Extracurricular Activities

If you’re on the fence about joining a club because it’ll take up too much of your time, let me point out the major benefits you get out of clubs –

You develop a sense of belonging with people who share similar interests.

You get to connect with peers from various disciplines.

You don’t have to come up with a topic forcefully to break the ice.

You get invited to events where you can connect to more important alumni.

Not only do these sessions give you a break from the academic pressure, but you also get the opportunity to mingle with people from various backgrounds.

Participate in College Events

College events are fun, right? It brings out the fun side of people and even gives you the opportunity to mingle with people from different colleges, universities, and professionals from various fields. Inter-college festivals are always teeming with people.

You’ve got the sports jocks pumping up to win their respective events.

You’ve got the budding social media influencers shooting footage.

You’ve got the budding businesspeople managing the stalls and handling the finances.

Why not make the most of this opportunity? Whether you participate in the competitions, work in the administrative team, or just want to be part of the crowd, just stand out.

Be Proactive During Seminars & Lectures

If you’re planning to build a career in academia, don’t miss the opportunity to create meaningful connections whenever a guest lecturer visits your college. If the lecturer is there to present a paper, make sure you secure a place near the front rows, take notes, and ask meaningful questions.

Don’t hesitate to ask further questions once the lecture ends.

Follow the same techniques if you’re going to attend a seminar. Here’s what you should and shouldn’t do –

Do’s Don’ts Show interest in the speaker’s area of specialisation. Ask the lecturer personal questions. Share your views regardless of whether they clash with the speaker. Show signs of boredom during the lecture. Get the speaker’s email ID or other contact details. Repeat questions that have been answered already. Keep in touch without being overbearing. Bombard them with messages asking for favours.

Try to restrict your conversations within the academic grounds as you’re getting to know the speakers more. Let them set the pace.

Update Your Social Media Profiles

Is your social media profile meant to be for personal use only? Yes, absolutely.

Will researchers, peers, and recruiters have access to these personal photos? Also, yes.

Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to become “mutuals” on social media with reputed scholars in your fields or potential recruiters with whom you want to work in the future. So, if you can increase your following list, then surely you can also update your profiles to highlight your areas of interest professionally.

It’s not that you have to turn your Instagram page into LinkedIn (on that note make sure you at least add people on LinkedIn). However, you can occasionally mention your passion fields, post about any academic achievement, and keep everyone updated on your academic life.

In Conclusion,

Building connections in college happens only when you get out of your comfort zone and TALK to people. No one’s going to hand you opportunities on a plate if you don’t market your skills properly. Try the suggestions mentioned here to get started, but remember that you can only bear fruit if you maintain a good relationship with all your contacts.