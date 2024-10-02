Housing and Urban Development Minister Reviews Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushnachandra Mahapatra inspected the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT) in Baramunda, Bhubaneswar, to enhance passenger services and infrastructure. Accompanied by BDA officials, he personally bought tickets for three visually impaired girls traveling to Phulbani, ensuring a 50% fare concession for Divyang passengers and reserving seats for their comfort.

During his visit, he checked various facilities, including bus bays and drinking water availability, while emphasizing cleanliness at the Aahaar Kendra. He also reviewed safety measures at the police outpost and called for collaboration to address drunk driving among bus drivers.

The BSABT, developed over 15.5 acres, includes modern amenities like a food court, shopping outlets, ATMs, and ample parking.