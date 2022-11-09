Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today virtually launched the Transport 4 All Challenge Stage-2 and Citizen Perception Survey 2022.

The Transport 4 All Challenge is an initiative aims at enhancing the mobility experience of citizens.

The Challenge focuses on digital innovation and invites cities, citizens, and innovators to join hands to develop contextual digital solutions to improve public transport to better serve the mobility needs of all citizens. The Stage-2 is opened to Startups for developing solutions to Transport problems in 46 participating cities.

The Citizen Perception Survey is launched under Ease of Living Index-2022 for 264 cities to capture citizens feedback about their city.

It is an initiative to undertake a transparent and comprehensive assessment of cities based on cross-city outcomes across major sectors. This survey will continue till 23rd of next month.