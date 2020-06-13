Hotel Swosti Grand opened it’s operations

Bhubaneswar: “In accordance to Govt. announcement, Hotels in Bhubaneswar are now welcoming their guests back to hotels with proper government regulations & guidelines.

Hotel Swosti Grand, the boutique hotel in city near to the railway station has also opened it’s operations for stay & take away food with 100% sanitized rooms and new hygeine standards.

Under the State & Central Government’s circulated SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) & guidelines, Swosti Grand has taken various steps to provide guests a safe & hygienic stay at hotel.

With the risks associated with COVID 19, and in keeping with World Health Organization and Ministry of Tourism guidelines, we have implemented a number of additional measures across all our hotels.

Regular and proper sanitization is being done of every room, front desk, elavators, and stair cases. All touch points in public areas like door handles, elevator buttons, counter tops, table tops, railings, etc. are cleaned on regular intervals using sanitisers/disinfectants.

Face masks and gloves are being worn by all our staffs & team members. At least 1 mtr. distance is being maintained from each other as a primary practice by all our hotel staffs from the time of check in, during services & until check out. For the safety of our guests, rooms are being sanitised after guests check’s out, kept vacant for 48 hours and then allocated.

Swosti Group has always placed the highest emphasis on the safety and wellbeing of it’s guests.

Atithi Devo Bhava”

Related

comments