Hospitals, returnees from hotspot districts are main challenge for Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Major COVID19 challenges in Bhubaneswar are infection in hospitals & people returning from outside; we should continue to remain alert says Bhubaneswar COVID19 observer.

310 COVID19 in last 10 days in Bhubaneswar. Hospital cases are 61, travel history cases 212 and local contact case 37. All these cases have been reported between July 1 and 10 July says Prem Chandra Chaudhury, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

We have different #COVID19 management strategy for slums; as soon as symptoms are noticed, we are immediately shifting people to quarantine centres without waiting for test results to prevent spread of infection says Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation .

After government monitoring & community monitoring, we have to now focus on self-monitoring: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation ( BMC) on COVID19 situation .

