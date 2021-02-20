Hoshangabad district will be re-named Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the banks of pious river Maa Narmada and the cities along their banks will be developed naturally; we will not allow cement concrete forests to come up there. Besides, full care will be taken for the cleanliness of Narmada water. The name of Hoshangabad district will now be Narmadapuram.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan performed the abhishek, worship and aarti of Ma Narmada in the evening with his wife Smt. Sadhana Singh on the occasion of Magha Shukla Saptami Narmada Jayanti at Sethani Ghat Hoshangabad. After duly offering prayers to Maa Narmada, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan became so engrossed in devotion that he recited a hymn of Maa Narmada in a melodious tone “Maa ka bhajan sukhadai, japo re mere bhai, yeh jeevan do din ka”.

On this occasion Swami Shri Ramkamal Dasji, Mahamandaleshwar Madhavanand ji, MP Shri Uday Pratap Singh, MP Shri Sanjay Patil, MLA Shri Sita Sharan Sharma and others were present. Pandit Shri Somesh Parsai conducted the prayers with rituals.

Complete sewage treatment project work soon

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the municipal corporation officials to complete the pending sewage treatment project of Hoshangabad city at the earliest. Dirty water should not be allowed to flow into Narmada.

Super specialty hospital to be built

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced that the district hospital Hoshangabad will be upgraded and made into a super specialty hospital. Dussehra ground will also be developed. An auditorium will also be built in the city.

Take action against goons and miscreants, or I will take action against you

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave strict instructions to Superintendent of Police Hoshangabad to take action against goons, miscreants, mineral mafias, ‘otherwise I will take action against you.’ He said that it is not enough to register FIR against chit fund companies, their properties should be auctioned. Those who commit crimes against daughters should be punished severely.

Will plant one tree daily from today

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said ‘I have taken a pledge on Narmada Jayanti that I will plant a tree daily for one year from today. Today I have planted one tree each in Amarkantak and Hoshangabad.’ He urged the people to plant tree at least once a year.

Committed to honour and safety of daughters

Member of Parliament Shri Uday Pratap Singh said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is committed to honour and safety of daughters in the state and every possible measure is being taken for this. On the occasion of Maa Narmada Jayanti, he extended heartfelt greetings to all.

A new direction to development

MLA Shri Sita Sharan Sharma said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has given a new direction to the development of the state. He has done commendable work towards making the state free of mafia. Regarding the development of the area, Shri Sharma put some demands in front of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, which Chief Minister Shri Chouhan assured to fulfill.

Narmada bank illuminates with lamps

On the occasion of Narmada Jayanti, thousands of lamps were lit and released into the holy waters of Maa Narmada and the Narmada bank was illuminated with the glow of lamps. Apart from this, attractive lighting and fireworks were also done.

At the start of the programme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan performed Kanya Pujan. He also greeted the saints present in the programme. Melodious bhajans were presented by the artists of the Veenapani Sanstha.