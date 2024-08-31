Hope and Healing for Rare Cancer Patients: Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai Launches RareCare Clinic

Mumbai MMR, August 29, 2024: For patients grappling with the uncertainty and fear that come with rare cancers, finding the right diagnosis and care can feel like an overwhelming challenge. At Apollo Hospitals’ RareCare Clinic, hope is now within reach. The specialized clinic, located at the Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, is dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate care to those facing the unique struggles of rare and challenging cancers which are often wrongly diagnosed & treated leading to poor outcomes for the patient.

Rare cancers, though individually uncommon with an incidence of 6 in 100,000, collectively represent a significant 20% of all cancer cases. With over 200 identified types, these cancers often leave patients feeling isolated and uncertain due to the lack of available data on diagnostic processes and treatment protocols. Rare cancers include Bone and soft tissue sarcomas (Desmoid tumors), Skin cancer, Pregnancy associated cancers, Cancers in sexual minority populations (LGBTQ+ cancers), Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), Hereditary & familial cancers, and Adolescent or young adult cancers. Challenging situations in Oncology includes Geriatric cancer with comorbidities, Immuno compromised situations, Patients with comorbities and poly pill therapies, Uncommon presentations or rare histologies of common cancers, such as breast, gynaecological, lung, gastrointestinal, and head and neck cancers.

Dr. Jyoti Bajpai, Lead – Medical & Precision Oncology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai said, “Early diagnosis is crucial with rare cancers, as they often present with symptoms that can be easily mistaken for other conditions. Having been an active member of global cancer associations like Society of Immunotherapy in Cancers (SITC), Faculty for Immuno-Oncology at European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) and immediate past faculty for Sarcomas as well as core committee member for Women for Oncology (W4O)-ESMO, the exposure has provided me with the expertise to diagnose & treat rare cancer types accurately, this helps in initiating the right treatment quickly leading to favorable outcomes for the patients. Our team of clinicians work closely with each patient to develop a personalized treatment plan that takes into account their unique needs and treatment goals.”

Rare cancers require special attention and the dedicated RareCare Clinic brings together a multidisciplinary team, including medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, radiologists, genetic counsellors, and other specialists collaborate to provide comprehensive care.

Dr. Jyoti Bajpai added, “The RareCare Clinic doesn’t just focus on treating the disease; it cares for the whole person. We recognize the profound emotional toll that a rare cancer diagnosis can have on patients and their families. That’s why we emphasize supportive care, addressing not just the physical but also the emotional and psychological needs of our patients. From pain management to nutritional counseling, from psychosocial support to survivorship programs, we are here to provide a network of care that surrounds our patients with strength, understanding, and hope.”

The symptoms of rare cancers can be elusive, Rare cancers may present as persistent issues such as a lingering cough, shortness of breath, changes in moles or skin lesions, unexplained pain, new seizures or headaches, swollen lymph nodes, frequent fevers, persistent fatigue, or unexplained weight loss.

Dr. Anil D’Cruz, Director Oncology and Senior Consultant Head & Neck Oncology, Apollo Hospitals, said “The global incidence of cancer is increasing exponentially over the years from 12 million in 2012 to 18 million in 2018 & 19.3 million in 2020. Cancer registries in India are showing a similar trend. Apollo Cancer Centres are giving a thrust to cancer care by initiating evidence based, organ site speciality services, tumour boards backed by excellent infrastructure & clinicians of national & international standing to ensure the best outcomes for patients who come to us. The RareCare Clinic is a testament to our dedication ensuring that even the most unique and challenging cancer cases receive personalized, multidisciplinary care. We aim to transform the cancer care experience for patients and their families”

Mr. Arunesh Punetha, Regional CEO – Western Region, Apollo Hospitals said, “We recognize the profound challenges that individuals with rare cancers face—the fear, the uncertainty, and often the sense of isolation. That’s why we’ve established this dedicated RareCare Clinic, where they will find not only the specialized expertise and advanced treatments they need but also a compassionate team that walks alongside them every step of the way. It marks a significant step forward in the fight against rare cancers in India and reflects Apollo Hospitals’ unwavering dedication to delivering world-class cancer care, with humanity and empathy at its core.”