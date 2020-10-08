Honda Unveils H’ness-CB350 price ahead of Festivals

New Delhi: Ushering in the festive season, Honda 2Wheelers India today launched the H’ness-CB350 at a special starting price of INR 1.85 lac (ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana). Taking forward the legacy of CB brand, H’ness-CB350 comes with advanced new features and the classic old-world charm.

Elaborating on H’ness-CB350, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed with the love & appreciation H’ness-CB350 has received from customers. It demonstrates customer’s confidence in brand Honda and reinforces our commitment towards them. Refined performance, technology and unrivalled reliability – ‘CB’ is the answer to the aspirations and passion of young riders all across the globe.”

Delighted by the response of customers for H’ness-CB350, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Truly bringing in the festivities, we are happy to announce the attractive starting price of H’ness-CB350. The excellent response since the global premiere of this model is very encouraging and customers can look forward to the ultimate fun of riding the “Made in India” CB legacy this festival. With a special introductory price of INR 1.85 lac (ex-showroom, Gurugram), we are confident that H’ness-CB350 will attract the mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts.”

CLASSIC STYLE MEETS MODERN AESTHETICS

The massive shaped design of H’ness-CB350 radiates true royalty and its evergreen style is a manifestation of Honda’s originality.

Dual-tone fuel tank** with bold Honda mark provides a heritage inspired look that attracts every eye on the road. The front 7 Y-Shaped alloy wheel of H’ness-CB350 gives a distinctive modern look. Wider tyres (19-inch front tyre & 18-inch rear tyre) of H’ness-CB350 improve stability in different road condition.

The specially designed exhaust system comes with a large tailpipe of 45mm that optimizes balance with the muffler capacity, producing an unforgettable roar every time you wind on the throttle. Exhaust pipes are double skinned to prevent heat discoloration and intact the visual appeal for long.

POWER AT THE HEART

At the heart of H’ness-CB350 is the big powerful 350cc, 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. The air cooling system in the engine maintains highly dense air intake to improve efficiency and keeps the engine temperature within ideal range. The piston cooling jet improves engines thermal efficiency which in return improves fuel efficiency.

The category leading max torque of 30 [email protected] rpm delivered from the engine makes it an easy going versatile motorcycle for daily city commute or longer weekend rides. The evolved sensors, developed through computer simulations, allow riders to tame the machine as per their wish without compromising with the comfort and controllability. Main shaft coaxial balancer placed on the cylinder eliminates both primary & secondary vibrations.

AHEAD OF THE CURVE

Chiseled to perfection, H’ness-CB350 comes with 5 segment first features that creates an excitement among the riders.

Segment First Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) supports the rider to mitigate rear wheel slip caused by abrupt throttle grip operations providing the rider a sense of security while riding in different conditions. It can be switched ON/OFF through a switch on the left side of meter. A ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is engaging.

Segment First Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS)** allows riders to connect his smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth through HSVCS application and toggle between the features such as navigation, music playback, phone calls, incoming messages and weather updates using buttons on the left side of the handlebar. To facilitate complete concentration on riding the information accessed will be communicated from the helmet headset speaker***.

Segment First Assist and Slipper Clutch makes the gear shifts smoother while reducing clutch lever operation load ensuring less fatigue and more comfort during rides that involve frequent shifting.

The heritage inspired Segment First Advanced Digital-Analogue Speedometer presents intelligent information on the go. It integrates details like HSTC, ABS, Side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, ECO indicator, HSVCS, gear position indicator and battery voltage meter. Adding more to the whole riding experience are fuel efficiency details displayed in 3 modes – real time mileage, average mileage and distance to empty.

Segment First Full LED Setup (both front & back) allows to cut through the dark streets in a style.

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

Dual channel ABS prevents wheels from locking when brakes are applied in emergency or when operated on slippery roads ensuring a greater sense of confidence. Anchoring the motorcycle is a large 310mm disc brake up front and 240mm rear disc providing adequate braking performance. Chrome plated dual horn** not only add to rider’s convenience but also amplify the premium look.

Half-duplex cradle frame in steel pipe is used for a soft steering feel. Load allocated to the front is optimized by mounting the engine at low position to lower the center of gravity, which immensely impacts the overall riding feel and maneuverability of the motorcycle. Segment first Engine Start/Stop Switch gives convenience to start/stop the engine with the flick of the same switch. For emergency stops & safety in low visibility conditions is Segment first Hazard Switch feature. Dual seat with superior cushioning provides a comfortable sitting to the rider on the go. Fuel tank capacity of 15 liters gives a sense of freedom from frequent pit-stops during long rides.

ESSENTIAL RELIABILITY

Adding more to the customer delight, Honda offers first in segment 6-year warranty package*.

(*3 years’ standard warranty + 3 years optional extended warranty).

