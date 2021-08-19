Honda sets a new trend in 180-200cc segment, Launches the all-new CB200X

New Delhi : Setting a new trend in the evolving 180-200cc motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today launched the all-new CB200X in India. It is a carefully crafted machine for everyday usage as much as it is for exploring the roads less travelled; the all-new CB200X is ready for both a busy weekday city commute as well as short weekend relaxed rides beyond cityscapes.

Powered by 3 new patent applications, the all new CB200X is a testament of Honda’s innovations as it marks the future of mobility while going beyond customer expectations.

Talking on the launch Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, it is my great pleasure to introduce a new motorcycle, inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian youth, the urban explorer – CB200X gives today’s youngsters a riding experience that pushes them to explore more. Built to excite riders, CB200X offers a perfect riding companion for their daily city rides and short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

Sharing more details, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Marking a steady evolution in 180-200cc segment, CB200X is a classic urban explorer at heart developed for next-gen millennials. Its design is inspired by Honda’s legendary higher displacement adventure bikes. The overall design provides riders an upright and relaxed posture for city commute as well as for their weekend rides. Built to deliver dynamic performance, its engine delivers a powerful torque character in a practical range and a sporty performance in high rpm range. Unique knuckle covers with integrated LED winkers, golden USD front forks along with other features not only lend CB200X an imposing road presence but a premium rugged character too. Be it the urban landscape or beyond, CB200X gives you the freedom to EXPLORE LIFE WITH EVERY RIDE!”

With a distinctive design philosophy & superior technology, CB200X is built to deliver top-notch performance and excellent riding ergonomics. Complemented by a range of stylish features, CB200X is a testament of both precision engineering and aggressive appeal.

Distinct Design

CB200X wears an upswept exhaust thus accentuating its rugged & sporty yet premium character further. The sharply designed under cowl adds a striking appeal.

Eliminating fatigue arising from riding posture are the perfectly positioned foot pegs, raised & swaged handlebar inspired from Honda’s high-end machines that add the right amount of ruggedness & strength to CB200X’s design philosophy.

Tall Visor allows the rider to move freely with minimum resistance, and compliments the overall appeal of the motorcycle.

Arriving in style with an imposing road presence, the all-new CB200X comes equipped with Knuckle Covers integrated LED winker thus lending the bike an extra layer of confidence when exploring nearby trails. They not only protect the rider from external surroundings but also add a dash of boldness to the overall package.

Long & comfortable Sporty Split Seat (613mm) ensures that both the rider and pillion are always at ease. An accessible seat height (810 mm) inspires riding confidence and comfort.

Nothing reflects strength with ample amount of style like the CB200X. The unique lightweight stylish 5Y Shaped Alloy Wheels enhance the overall ride quality and handling on uneven rough terrain.

Superior Technology & Convenience

A distinctive match of sophisticated engineering and premium aesthetics, the Golden Upside Down (USD) front forks deliver utmost precision while steering and enhance the high-end appeal.

Complementing both form as well as functionality is the Fully Digital Liquid Crystal Meter bringing better visibility in both bright & dark conditions. Key information like Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator and Battery Voltmeter is also available on the screen with 5-level adjustable brightness.

Approaching blinding curves with a sharp gaze is CB200X’s all-LED lighting setup (LED headlamp with position lamp, LED winkers and iconic X-Shaped LED tail lamp), which also lend it an aggressive stance always ready to blaze through dimly lit environments.

Those weekend trails and fun detours are now just round the corner with special Tough Tread Pattern Tyres (Front 110mm & Rear 140mm) giving excellent street performance and ample grip.

To ensure efficient braking control over a wide variety of roads, CB200X is equipped with Petal Disc Brakes (Front & Rear) with ABS.

Bringing stability and control is the Mono-Shock Rear Suspension, which delivers an excellent riding experience & superior handling while cornering.

While the Engine Stop Switch makes it convenient to turn-off the ignition with a simple flick, Hazard Switch feature adds to the safety of riders in low visibility condition. Key on tank placement amplifies its street fighter character while adding more convenience to the rider.

Dynamic performance

The all-new CB200X offers cutting-edge technology and an awe-inspiring design that oozes pure performance. Bharat Stage-VI compliant advanced 184cc PGM-FI engine powers the CB200X. PGM-Fi system uses onboard sensors constantly to inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency.

It offers strong acceleration and quick response through optimization of intake and exhaust components. At 12.7 kW @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm, CB200X’s engine delivers sporty power in higher revs and balanced mid-range torque.

Ensuring smooth power delivery is Roller rocker arm, which helps in reduction of friction losses. The engine also comes equipped with a Piston cooling jet that acts as heat absorbent hence improving engine thermal efficiency. Diamond type steel frame ensures outstanding stability and agile handling.

Essential Reliability

Delighting customers further is Honda’s 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty*) on CB200X.

Price & colors

The new CB200X will be available in three stunning colors – Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red. The CB200X is attractively priced at Rs. 1,44,500 ex-showroom (ex-showroom Gurugram). Starting today, Honda has opened the bookings for CB200X at its authorized dealership network across India.