Honda Racing India’s Mohsin Paramban wins 2024 season of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R

Chennai, 8th October 2024: As the curtains went down for the 2024 season of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, the young riders of Honda Racing India concluded the season with impressive performances, setting new benchmarks and gaining valuable experiences and learnings for the upcoming seasons.

Leading the entire season with an adrenaline rush was Malappuram’s Mohsin Paramban, who showcased exemplary performance and claimed victory this year. Throughout the season, Mohsin finished with seven wins in ten races

In today’s final 8-lap race of the season, Mohsin got off to a strong start. However, his machine encountered a mechanical issue, causing him to slow down a bit. It was Savion Sabu who then executed a decisive move and accelerated quickly to take the lead in the intense battle. Savion showcased a brilliant performance in the final race, crossing the chequered line in first position with a total time of 15:03.809 and his best lap time was 1:51.260. In his rookie year, Savion has emerged as one of the most promising riders in this category.

In the thrilling race, the battle for second and third positions intensified as Mohsin Paramban pushed his limits. With strong determination, he finished the race in second position with a total time of 15:10.876 and his best lap time was 1:52.171.

Following Mohsin was Beedani Rajender who maneuvered swiftly again all the other riders and claimed podium finish by crossing the chequered line at the third position. He finished the race with a total time of 15:17.258 and best lap time of 1:52.654.