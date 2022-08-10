Honda Racing India Team heads to Japan for round 3 of Asia Road Racing Championship 2022

Sportsland SUGO : After two-months away from the circuit, the 2022 Asia Road Racing Championship is all set to make its debut at the Sportsland SUGO International Circuit (Japan) with round 3 this weekend.

Halfway into the season, Honda Racing India – the solo Indian racing team from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has 19 points so far on the score board and will forge ahead to raise the stakes higher in the Asia Production 250 class of championship.

Commenting on the upcoming round 3, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “The 2022 ARRC season has been going well for Honda so far with both riders scoring points. However, more than scoring points what’s impressive to see is riders’ performance and how they are utilising their experiences to improve their race craft. Now, round 3 at Sportsland SUGO brings with it new set of challenges. Both Rajiv and Senthil face the daunting challenge of mastering the track but are excited to make new records. The team has come back with intense training & more learning. We are optimistic and looking forward to make the most out of it this weekend.”

Leading the ARRC charge in Asia Production (AP250) class is the experienced Rajiv Sethu for whom 2022 is his 4th season in ARRC. In the last round in Malaysia, Rajiv battled stiff competition and earned 4 more points for Honda Racing India team. Rajiv starts this round with a total of 13 points aiming to climb up the ladder further. Having been participating in the national motorcycle racing championship in the mother land, Rajiv has fresh and new learnings to set in motion on the international racetrack in Japan.

Backing Rajiv up will be his teammate Senthil Kumar. In his second year at ARRC, the 21-year-old rider enters round 3 at the 17th position with a total of 6 points and is all charged to push the throttle in Sugo.

Looking forward to round 3 of the championship, Rajiv Sethu said, “We come back to racing at ARRC after a good break. It will be my first outing at Sportsland SUGO racetrack so getting back up to speed around the track will be one of our first jobs. I am confident that with the recent learnings from the domestic track and the constant support of my team, I will be able to do better in this round.”

Sharing his thoughts, Senthil Kumar said, “This championship is a different ball game altogether. Not only do I get to race amongst the finest riders but I also get to improve and build on my performance race after race. Sugo is a new track for most of us so we know the challenge that is ahead of us. This round will be merely about finding the right pace and getting used to the setup.”