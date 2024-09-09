Honda Racing India Riders prepare for Round 4 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R in Chennai

Chennai : The excitement continues to build as the 2024 season of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R gears up for the fourth round this weekend at the Madras International Circuit (MIC, previously known as Madras Motor Race Track) in Chennai.

Following a tough third round, the competition intensifies as India’s promising young riders battle it out on the track. As the second–last round approaches, the young guns are ready to display their skills and determination to emerge as the next generation of racing guns.

The previous round saw a great display of racing prowess in the NSF250R Open Class. In Race-2, Siddesh Sawant clinched the first position, displaying remarkable consistency and control that came with previous experiences. Savion Sabu finished a close second, pushing the pace throughout the race, while Beedani Rajender secured the third position.

The upcoming round in Chennai will be another action-packed racing spectacle filled with high-speed and intense competition. The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R will have the grid of 11 young guns riding on the Moto3 race machine platform – NSF250R including a female rider of Honda Racing India – Jagathishree Kumaresan.