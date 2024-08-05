Honda Racing India Riders brace for Round 3 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R in Chennai

Chennai, 04th August 2024: Honda Racing India riders are all set to intensify the competition as it gears up for Round 3 of the 2024 season of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at Madras International Circuit (MIC, previously known as Madras Motor Race Track) in Chennai.

Building on the momentum from the previous round, the Round 3 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup will showcase the rising talent and determination of India’s promising young racers.

The second round of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R was a great display of talent. Honda Racing India’s riders demonstrated unparalleled skill and consistency.

Mohsin Paramban dominated the race, taking the top spot with a flawless performance fully utilizing the potential of the Moto3-spec machine, the NSF 250R, throughout the 8-lap race. Close on his heels, Savion Sabu and A.S. James battled fiercely, claiming second and third positions, respectively.

In the high-intensity race, Savion Sabu delivered a smooth performance to claim the runner up position whereas A.S James with his strong spirit finished in the third place, displaying remarkable consistency and poise.

Their impressive results have set a high bar for the competition as they head into Round 3.

Round 3 of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R will have the grid of 11 young guns riding on the Moto3 race machine platform – NSF250R including two female riders of Honda Racing India – Rakshitha S Dave and Jagathishree Kumaresan will also be competing in the race.