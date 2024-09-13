Honda Racing India riders arrive in Malaysia for Round 5 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia): As the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) nears its final stage, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team is gearing up for the second last round scheduled for the upcoming weekend at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

The Round 5 is a great opportunity for Honda riders to showcase their racing prowess at one of the most challenging and competitive circuits on the 2024 ARRC calendar. Following the completion of Round 4 in Indonesia, the young riders, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban finished at 18th & 23rd positions, respectively. The team has been refining their strategies to push their limits and secure more points in this round.

With a cumulative total of 12 points across this season, the team is committed to maximizing their performance in the remaining last two rounds in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class.

Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said, “Sepang is a circuit in Malaysia that tests every aspect of a rider’s ability and his expertise. It is fast, technical, and seeks perfect harmonization between rider and the machine. The Round 4 didn’t go as I planned, but that has only powered my motivation for Round 5. I have been working hard on examining every aspect of our performance to make sure we come back stronger. I am confident that we can give a much better performance this time. The support from the Honda team keeps pushing me forward.”

Looking forward to Round 5, Mohsin Paramban said, “Round 4 was a tough race, and finishing 23rd was not where I wanted to be. But setbacks like these are part of racing, and they teach us valuable lessons. Sepang International Circuit is known for its long straights and tight corners, and I’ve been focusing on refining my techniques for the upcoming challenge. I feel more prepared, both mentally and physically, for what’s ahead. The team has been incredibly supportive, and I’m determined to make the most of these last two rounds.”