Honda Racing India arrives in Chennai for 2022 INMRC & IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup Round 2

Mumbai : As the Round 2 of 2022 season of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup moves to Madras Motor Racetrack (MMRT), the Honda Racing India riders arrive in Chennai to show their true speed once again.

While Rajiv Sethu & Senthil Kumar of IDEMITSU Honda India SK69 Racing Team and Abhishek Vasudev of ASK Honda Racing Team are aiming to fight back for top spots in Pro-Stock 165cc category, 20 next-gen millennial riders will battle it out to further build on their points tally in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R & CBR150R categories. Supporting the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is Honda’s Hornet 2.0 One Make race. This round will provide opportunity to 14 Honda customers who will experience the thrill of racing riding on Honda Hornet 2.0 race machines.

Speaking on the Round 2, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj – Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The challenging Round 1 of national championship gave us some critical aspects to deliberate and work upon as the team gears up for the upcoming round this weekend. While Rajiv & Senthil will leverage their learnings from the past and aim for the top spot, ASK Honda Racing team’s Abhishek Vasudev will amp up the excitement further. On the other hand, our 20 young riders of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup are all charged with an eye on top spot in the battle for glory. We remain confident that this round will bring good results for us. I’m Happy that our Expert Coach Mr. Tadayuki Okada will be joining in this round after a gap of two years due to pandemic.”

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship – ProStock 165cc

The IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team enters the Round 2 with total 25 points. While Rajiv having 15 points and Senthil having 10 points, the duo is determined to deliver their full potential on the racetrack this weekend. On the other hand, Abhishek Vasudev of ASK Honda Racing Team will enter the championship with Round 2.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF 250R and CBR150R

Round 2 of the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R will have the grid of 12 young guns riding on the Moto3 race machine platform – NSF250R. After claiming double 1-2-3 positions on podium in Round 1, Sarthak Chavan, Shyam Sundar and AS James dominates the NSF250R category. Giving them stiff competition will be Kavin Quintal, Rakshith S Dave, Johann Reeves Emmanuel, Theopaul Leander from Chennai, Prakash Kamat from Bokaro Steel City, Samuel Martin from Bengaluru, Mohsin P from Velachery, Raj Dashwanth from Trichy and Vivek Rohit Kapadia from Belgaum.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Raheesh Khatri is currently leading the scoreboard after back-to-back wins in Round 1 of CBR150R class followed by Siddesh Sawant on second. Completing the 8 riders’ grid will be the novice riders Shyam Babu from Chennai, Harshit Bogar from Bengaluru, Steve Waugh Sugi from Trichy, Beedani Rajendera, Syed Mohammed & Pothu Vignesh of Telangana who are ready to partake in the championship with fierce confidence and grit.