Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5,97,711 units in October’24

Gurugram, 05 November 2024: Continuing the year on a high note with positive momentum and double-digit growth in the festive month, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its overall sales for the month of October 2024.

During the month, the company’s overall dispatches stood at 5,97,711 units, registering 21% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 5,53,120 units and 44,591 units exports. The domestic sales registered 20% YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 48% over the same period of last year.

It is worth mentioning that HMSI’s YTD April – October 2024 total sales is 37,56,088 units. This includes domestic sales of 34,34,539 units and exports stood at 3,21,549 units.

Key Highlights of October 2024:

Business Milestone: HMSI has achieved the remarkable feat of 1 crore cumulative two-wheeler sales in Central Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Chhattisgarh . The company also achieved the milestone of selling 5 million units in Karnataka , underscoring its position as the preferred choice for two-wheeler buyers in this dynamic South Indian state.

Product: HMSI launched the new CB300F Flex-Fuel , marking a significant stride in the country’s transition to greener mobility solutions. Attractively priced at Rs. 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is India’s first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle.

Network Expansion: Elevating the #GoRidin spirit, HMSI inaugurated BigWing dealership in Kalamassery, Kochi (Kerala).

Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 10 cities across India – Bikaner (Rajasthan), Palghar (Maharshtra), Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Madhya Pradesh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu), Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Tumkur (Karnataka), Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and Muzaffarpur (Bihar). The company also celebrated the 7th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Karnal (Haryana) & 4th anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centre in Bangalore (Karnataka). Additionally, HMSI organized Road Safety Conventions with school principals in Karnal (Haryana) as a part of ongoing project – Mindset Development for our Future Generation.