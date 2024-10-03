Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5,83,633 units in September’24

Gurugram, 02 October 2024: Continuing the year on a high note with positive momentum and double-digit growth at the onset of festive season, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its overall sales for the month of September 2024.

During the month, the company’s overall dispatches stood at 5,83,633 units, registering 11% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 5,36,391 units and 47,242 units exports. The domestic sales registered 9% YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 34% over the same period of last year.

It is worth mentioning that HMSI’s YTD April – September 2024 domestic sales are 28,81,419 units and exports stood at 2,76,958 units.

Key Highlights of September 2024:

Ø Business Milestone: HMSI has achieved the remarkable feat of selling over 10 million units of ‘Activa’ cumulatively in the vibrant South Indian states & union territories of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Ø Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 12 cities across India – Sukna (West Bengal), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Barrackpore (West Bengal), Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Baramati (Maharshtra), Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Solan (Himachal Pradesh) and Ajmer (Rajasthan). The company also celebrated the 5th anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centre in Kozhikode (Kerala). Additionally, HMSI organized Road Safety Conventions with school principals in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) as a part of ongoing project – Mindset Development for our Future Generation.

Ø CSR: Honda India Foundation (HIF) along with the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) and Visan Foundation launched “Project Buniyaad – Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar” in Mizoram that aims at providing employment to the unemployed youth from the marginal sections of the society. Additionally, HIF organized the felicitation ceremony for top performers of the Honda ki Pathshala at Honda Samajik Vikas Kendra, a multi-facility skill development center at Naurangpur (Haryana).

Ø Motorsports: Mohsin Paramban seized double victory in Round 4 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250 category followed by Prakash Kamat at second and Siddesh Sawant at third position. Additionally, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned 1 point in Round 5 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, bringing their cumulative total to 13 points for the season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.