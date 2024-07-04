Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5,18,799 units in June’24

Gurugram: Continuing the year with its massive double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its overall sales for the month of June 2024.

During the month, the company’s dispatches stood at 5,18,799 units, registering a massive 60% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 4,82,597 units and 36,202 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 59% YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 70% over the same period of last year.

Key Highlights of June 2024: