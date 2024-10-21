Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches CB300F Flex-Fuel ‘India’s first 300cc Flex-Fuel Motorcycle’

Gurugram, 20 October 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the launch of the new CB300F flex-fuel, marking a significant milestone in the country’s transition to greener mobility solutions. Designed to meet the needs of environmentally conscious riders, it is India’s first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle. Customers can now book the 2024 Honda CB300F flex-fuel at their nearest BigWing dealerships and it has been attractively priced at Rs. 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Introducing the new CB300F flex-fuel, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “At Honda, we aim to achieve carbon neutrality for all our products and corporate activities by 2050. As part of our commitment to sustainable product innovation, today we introduced the new flex-fuel version of the CB300F, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards reducing emissions and addressing India’s energy needs. With more than a decade’s expertise in flex-fuel technology globally, Honda has specially developed this motorcycle keeping the Indian customers in mind to make a seamless flex-fuel transition for the Indian two-wheeler market. The launch of the new CB300F flex-fuel reinforces our commitment to support the Government of India’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program and to contribute towards a cleaner, greener future.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Indian customers are increasingly demanding motorcycles that are not just performance-oriented but also environmentally sustainable. The Honda CB300F flex-fuel is a perfect fusion of modern technology and eco-consciousness, offering riders the freedom of flex-fuel option while ensuring the reliability and performance Honda is renowned for. We are excited to bring this new option in the market and set new benchmarks in the premium motorcycle segment.”

Eco-Friendly yet Powerful Performance:

The Honda CB300F flex-fuel is an uncompromising street fighter, one that is eco-friendly yet powerful. It is equipped with a 293.52cc, oil-cooled, 4 stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine compliant with up to E85 fuel (85% ethanol & 15% gasoline). It churns out 18.3 kW of power and 25.9 Nm of peak torque.

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It also gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force enabling quick gear shifts and prevents rear wheel hopping while down shifting.

Superior Handling and Modern Technology:

Integrating safety with performance, the CB300F flex-fuel gets disc brakes at both ends (276mm front & 220mm rear) with dual-channel ABS and Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) as standard. Moreover, its golden color USD front forks and 5-step adjustable rear mono shock suspension provide a comfortable riding experience. Moreover, it gets an all-LED lighting system.

The CB300F’s advanced Fully Digital instrument panel comes with 5 levels of customizable brightness and displays information like Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Fuel Gauge, Twin Trip Meters, Gear Position Indicator & a Clock. It also features an Intelligent Ethanol Indicator, which glows in case the vehicle is filled with higher ethanol content gasoline (more than 85%).

Price, Colors and Availability:

With the introduction of CB300F flex-fuel, HMSI continues to shape the future of two-wheeler mobility by providing advanced and innovative solutions that address the needs of both customers and environment.

The 2024 Honda CB300F flex-fuel will be available in a single variant and two color options – Sports Red and Mat Axis Grey Metallic. It has been attractively priced at Rs. 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open, and it will be available at all Honda Big Wing dealerships across the country from the last week of October 2024.