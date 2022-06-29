Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India becomes First choice of 20 Lac families in West Bengal

Kolkata : Further delighting its customers in the cultural capital of India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced that its cumulative two-wheeler sales in West Bengal have now crossed the momentous 20 Lac units’ mark.

Honda’s journey in achieving 20 lac loyal two-wheeler customers in West Bengal

In 2001, HMSI began operations with its maiden two-wheeler Activa. It took Honda 17 years to delight its first 10-lac customers in the eastern state – a significant two-wheeler hub in India.

Delighting its valued customers with more than 3 times the speed, Honda has now successfully doubled its customers in West Bengal by adding the recent 10-Lac customers in just last 5 years.

Noteworthy, with Activa 6G & Shine leading the 2Wheeler demand in West Bengal, Honda now gives joy of riding to over 20 Lac two-wheeler customers in the state.

Thanking customers for this landmark feat, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are delighted with this milestone in West Bengal state. On behalf of HMSI, I thank our customers in the state for reposing their trust in HMSI’s quality & service. The growth recovery in two-wheeler demand will allow us to serve our customers even better as we make further in-roads into the state with enhanced customer experience. Moving ahead, HMSI’s expanding line of products will continue to deliver on its promise of top-notch riding experience for two-wheeler community.”

Honda celebrates love of customers in West Bengal

With increasing demand for 2Wheelers, Honda Activa & Shine emerged as the most preferred two-wheeler models. Marking a strong presence across the state are Honda’s 270+ touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centers and best deal outlets) which offer a top-notch service experience as well as world class BSVI line-up of scooters & motorcycles for customers to choose from.

HMSI continues to delight customers in West Bengal with its dynamic range of scooters comprising of 4 models namely Activa 6G, Activa 125, Dio & Grazia 125. Parallely, in the motorcycle category the company offers 8 exciting models across 110cc (CD 110 Dream & Livo), 125cc (SP125 & Shine), 160cc (X-Blade & Unicorn) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & CB200X) segments.

Honda CSR & Road safety efforts in West Bengal

Honda strives to be a company that society wants to exist. Moving forward with this vision, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurated two Skill Enhancement Centers in Kolkata & Asansol which are empowering local youth with job-oriented technical skill training. Parallely, the company has provided road safety awareness to more than 1.5 lac citizens through regular trainings at school, colleges & corporates. In over two decades, HMSI is continuously making a difference in the lives of people across India through sustainable development, road safety and CSR.