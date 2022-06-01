Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India registers 3, 53,188 unit sales in May’22

Gurugram : Noting a positive upward movement during the month, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India today announced its sales numbers for May 2022.

The company’s total sales for the month stood at 3,53,188 with 3,20,844 domestic sales and 32,344 exports compared to the subdued market performance for same period last year amidst multiple lockdowns owing to impact from second wave of pandemic.

Commenting on the sales performance in May’22, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The market is gaining back strength as disturbances in terms of supply side are subsiding coupled with rise in physical presence at office and educational institutions. The sales figures this month remain incomparable from May’21 as frequent lockdowns in wake of second wave marred the performance during this period last year. Growth in domestic as well as international trade continues to complement each other as we approach an early monsoon.”

Key Highlights in May 2022:

Ø Honda BigWing Network Expansion: Further strengthening its premium business network across the country, HMSI inaugurated its Honda BigWing outlets in Muvattupuzha & Attingal (Kerala) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh).

Ø Road Safety: Instilling essential lessons on road safety, HMSI conducted road safety awareness campaigns in Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Bongaigaon (Assam). Additionally, HMSI along with the Hyderabad Traffic Police kick started road safety summer camp for children aged 8-14 years in Hyderabad.

Ø Motorsports: Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez secured 10th position in MotoGP 2022 Rd 8 while his teammate Pol Espargaro unfortunately crashed out earlier in the race. The round 2 of Asia Road Racing Championship at Malaysia ended with Honda Racing India’s Rajiv Sethu earning 5 points whereas Senthil Kumar earning 3 points. Finishing the race 2 of 2022 Thailand Talent Cup (TTC) round 2 at third position, Sarthak Chavan became the first Indian rider to secure podium finish at TTC.