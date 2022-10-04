Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India enters festive season on a high, registers 518,559-unit sales in Sep’22

Gurugram : Registering sequential growth on the back of festive momentum along with a strong fiscal year performance, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its sales numbers for the month of September 2022.

The company’s total dispatches for the month stood at 518,559 units (including 488,924 units in domestic and 29,635 exports) as compared to 481,908 units in September’21 (including 463,683 domestic sales & 18,225 exports).

Parallely, making significant contribution towards two-wheeler industry volumes along with year-on-year momentum, HMSI registered a 35% growth with 25,22,552 units for the period April-September’22.

Commenting on company’s positive momentum in the run up to the festivities, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The auto-industry registered a strong demand force in the 2nd quarter as this momentum continues to rise with the on-going festival celebration. All our dealerships are witnessing a visible rise in physical walk-ins as well as customer enquiries. With an exciting range of model line-up across segments to choose from, we are all set to delight our customers this festive season.”

Key Highlights of September 2022:

Ø Corporate: HMSI inaugurated its new Zonal office in Kochi – one of the biggest two-wheeler demand centres of Kerala. The all-new Kochi Zonal Office is HMSI’s first zonal office in the state and its 24th zonal office in India.

Ø Product: Honda BigWing flagged off the next edition of SunChasers: ‘A Higher Chase’ in Leh (Ladakh) on the stylish and sporty Honda CB350. Parallely, the company also unveiled new brand campaigns titled ‘Scooter Bole Toh Activa’ and ‘Desh Ki Shine, Honda Ki Shine’ for its top selling two-wheeler models, Activa & Shine respectively.

Ø Business Milestone: Winning the love & trust of its customers rapidly over the years in the eastern state of Jharkhand, HMSI announced that its cumulative two-wheeler sales have now crossed the monumental 10 lac units’ mark in the state.

Ø HMSI Network Expansion: HMSI expanded its RedWing network with new dealerships in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Mohali (Punjab) and Nalbari (Assam). Parallely, in the premium segment, company expanded its BigWing network with new Honda BigWing outlets in Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Jorhat (Assam) and Gaya (Bihar).

Ø Road Safety: HMSI organized awareness camps in Panchkula (Haryana), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Kashipur (Uttarakhand), Angul (Odisha), Kharagpur (West Bengal) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). The company also celebrated the 3rd anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) in Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) and Kozhikode (Kerala).

Ø Corporate Social Responsibility: Committed towards making India a healthier nation, Honda India Foundation’s announced that its Mobile Medical Units Initiative has improved access to quality healthcare of more than 6 lakh people of Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Ø Motorsports: 2022 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship round 4 concluded with the IDEMITSU Honda SK69 racing team’s Rajiv Sethu grabbing 2nd position in Pro-Stock 165cc category on both days, ending the national championship with double podium. At the international level, Marc Marquez took an encouraging 4th place finish in Grand Prix of Japan.