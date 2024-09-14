Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India conducts a Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 13th September: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) continues its mission to promote road safety across India by conducting impactful awareness campaigns. In a recent initiative held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, HMSI successfully educated over 2,000 students and staff members at Apeejay School, Royal Public School and Saint Arnolds School on the importance of road safety.

Understanding the critical role of young minds in shaping the future, HMSI is dedicated to instilling road safety habits in children and youth. Through interactive and engaging programs, the company aims to significantly reduce road accidents and foster responsible road usage. These campaigns are held regularly across schools, colleges, and institutions, both government and non-government, to reach a broad audience.

The Bhubaneswar road safety awareness campaign featured a range of activities designed to deepen participants’ understanding of road safety. These included theoretical safety riding sessions, danger prediction training, road safety quizzes, helmet awareness programs, and practical Riding Trainer sessions. Each activity was tailored to make road safety education both informative and engaging, ensuring that the lessons learned would have a lasting impact.

HMSI appreciates the support given by Apeejay School, Royal Public School and Saint Arnolds School the in making this initiative a success. The collaboration underscores the shared commitment to creating safer roads and reducing traffic accidents.

Since inception, in the state of Odisha, HMSI has imparted education to nearly 3 lakh adults and children, focusing on promoting responsible road usage and cultivating safe riding habits.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In 2021, Honda announced its global vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

One critical aspect of achieving this goal is developing a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and colleges is not only to create awareness but to introduce a safety culture in young minds and transform them to be the road safety ambassadors. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on spreading Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 7.7 million Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.