Honda launches 2022 CBR650R in India Bookings Open!

Mumbai, 25 January 2022: Further igniting the passion of Indian riding community in middleweight sports bike category, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today launched the new 2022 CBR650R. The new model which will make its way to the Indian market through CKD* (*Completely Knocked Down) route can be booked via Honda’s exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

With an unparalleled performance and style, the 2022 CBR650R promises an exhilarating rush to its young riders with its classically fast ‘pick-up’ and hard-hitting & high-revving top end range.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle.”

Sharing his thoughts about the new 2022-year model launch, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the stripes color enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R.”

Design & Styling

Bringing a perfect synergy of comfort & stunning looks, the 2022 CBR650R comes with new orange highlights (with Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic color) and new sporty graphics (with Grand Prix Red color). The new upper and lower fairings blend muscularity with slim lines while the seat unit offers a compact and truncated look to the rear end thus adding to the hard-edged sense of purpose.

Power & performance

The 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine is tuned to create pure enjoyable in-line four-cylinder performance Max net power of 64 kw @ 12,000rpm with max net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 rpm.

Color, price & availability

Starting today, Honda has opened the bookings for the 2022 CBR650R at its exclusive premium dealerships – BigWing Topline in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

2022 CBR650R Color Grand Prix Red Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic Price ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana) INR 9,35,427

To book online, customers can also visit the official website (www.hondabigwing.in) or give a ‘missed call’ on dedicated enquiry number – 9958223388.