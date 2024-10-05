Honda introduces Industry-First Extended Warranty with Unlimited Kilometers Coverage for Upto 7 Years  

New Delhi : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India today announced the launch of its Industry-First Extended Warranty Program, offering Unlimited Kilometers coverage for upto 7 years. This ground breaking warranty sets a new standard in customer assurance, providing car owners with unrivalled peace of mind, no matter how much they drive.

This Extended Warranty is offered on petrol variants of its current model range of Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze. The programme has also been offered to petrol variants of other models Civic, Jazz & WR-V if customer is enrolled for Extended Warranty program earlier. This initiative is a part of Honda’s Extended Warranty Program, showcasing Honda’s commitment to delivering the best in technology and ownership experience to its customers. This Extended Warranty is designed to ensure Honda car owners enjoy maximum value and coverage, whether they use their vehicles for everyday commuting or long-distance journeys for an extended period without concerns over kilometres limitations.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “At Honda Cars India, our commitment to enhancing the customer ownership experience remains unwavering. Backed by the established values of strong durability, quality and reliability of Honda cars, this Extended Warranty Programme with Unlimited Kilometers upto 7 years ensures that every customer regardless of their driving pattern, can experience long-term protection. We believe this new offering is a game changer for the industry and will redefine customer expectations of vehicle ownership.”

Customers can opt for 7 years Unlimited Kilometers Extended Warranty within 2 years from car purchase date, along with other options availability till end of Standard warranty, offering flexibility and long-term protection. For existing customers having Extended Warranty till 4th year and 5th year can also opt for warranty extension upto 7 years or upto 1,50,000 kms (whichever is earlier). The Extended Warranty purchased is transferable and will add value at the time of car resale.

Key Features of the Extended Warranty Programme –