Honda introduces all new Livo BSVI

New Delhi: Taking another step towards a greener future and taking #AQuietRevolution forward, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today launched its stylish 110cc motorcycle, the all new Livo BSVI.

Further elaborating about Livo BSVI, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In our BSVI line up, we continue to create new value that enhances the quality of daily life and reinforce customer trust and confidence in our brand. Since its launch in 2015, Livo has been a favourite among aspirational buyers in its category. Equipped with Honda’s latest technology & its urban design, Honda Livo BSVI will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment”.

Cutting-edge Technology

The all new Livo BSVI is designed and built for next era of transformation. At the heart of Livo BSVI ticks Bharat Stage VI compliant Honda’s trusted 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

All new Livo BSVI brings future technology to the present, bringing India at par with the global standards – the Sophisticated, Precise & Sensitive – Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) is an integration of the following:

1. Unique Honda ACG starter sparks #AQuietRevolution on Indian roads as it starts engine jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, thus, there are no gear meshing noises.

Two mechanical features lead to engine start with less effort – the first being efficient utilization of decompression with slightly opened exhaust valves (at the beginning of compression stroke) and Swing Back NEW feature which rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction, which allows the piston to take a ‘running start’, making it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power.

2. Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI): The system uses sensors to constantly inject optimum

fuel and air mixture which aids consistent power output, high fuel efficiency & less emissions.

3. Friction reduction: The offset cylinder and use of roller rocker arm with needle bearing further reduces the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output, but also improves fuel efficiency. The piston cooling jet improves cooling efficiency & maintains optimum engine temperature further adding to fuel efficiency and performance.

HET Tubeless Tyre: Livo BSVI comes fitted with rear HET Tyre (Low Rolling Resistance tyre). Developed with a new tyre compound technology, it reduces energy loss while maintaining optimum grip leading to improved fuel efficiency.

Comfort & Convenience

DC headlamp NEW: Bright & constant DC headlamp makes riding over rough roads & low speeds during night more convenient.

Integrated engine start/stop switch NEW: Adding more convenience to the riding is an integrated engine start/stop switch. The two-way functioning switch can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine kill switch when pressed upward.

Integrated headlamp beam & passing switch NEW: It provides the convenience of controlling high beam/low beam & passing signal with a flick of a finger.

Service due indicator: Reminds you when to get the vehicle serviced without even depending on someone. The blinking indicates the vehicle has reached the specified distance for service while continuous glow signifies that vehicle has crossed the specified distance for service.

The 5 step adjustable rear suspension can be adjusted as per road conditions for a smoother ride. A longer comfortable seat (+17mm) with a smooth integration with the fuel tank provides ample space for comfortable long distance travel. It also comes with seal chain which needs less frequent adjustments and low maintenance. Making every ride on new Livo BSVI comfortable and convenient, is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer.

Urban Style

Honda Livo leaves a long lasting impression with its new and refreshed urban style. Chiseled tank shrouds, modern front visor and bold fuel tank design give it a stronger and sporty character.

Striking graphics add an appeal of premiumness to new Livo BSVI while new refreshed digital analogue meter leaves a lasting style impression.

Essential Reliability

As another industry first, Honda is also offering a special 6-year warranty package NEW (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Livo BSVI.

Price, Variants & Colors

The all new Livo BSVI dispatches will commence starting this week. There will be available in two variants – Drum & Disc in four stunning colors – Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black. The price for Livo BSVI starts from Rs. 69,422 (for Drum version, ex-showroom Jaipur, Rajasthan).

