Honda India Foundation makes Vithalapur Open Defecation Free

Ahmedabad : Realizing the critical need of building a proper infrastructure for safe sanitation, Honda India Foundation (HIF) in association with Sulabh Sanitation Mission Foundation & Gram Panchayat of Vithalapur has constructed 350 household toilets in the village.

Taking inspiration from Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission, Honda India Foundation began this initiative in 2018 with an aim to make Vithalapur an ‘open defecation free’ village. Working towards this mission, Honda India Foundation identified the households that would benefit from the construction of toilets in their homes. Since then, these 350 household toilets have improved the general quality of life of more than 1750 people of Vithalapur by promoting cleanliness and reducing open defecation.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Chairman, Honda India Foundation said, “Poor sanitation is a primary cause for many deadly diseases and have direct impacts on the environment. Recognizing the need of building healthy practices & hygiene in rural areas, Honda India Foundation set out to facilitate the people of villages with basic infrastructure for safe sanitation to improve their day-to-day life. In line with the Swachh Bharat Mission of Government of India, Honda India Foundation has successfully constructed 350 household toilets in Vithalapur and further plans to build 100 more such toilets. Moving forward, we will continue our endeavor towards achieving long term sustainable impact to make our society healthier, more inclusive and aligned to global goals surrounding health and well-being.”

While the overall level of open defecation has substantially decreased in the village, instances of patients with skin diseases too have decreased from around 1300 per year to 200 per year. The construction of proper infrastructure has also enabled women and children of the village to safely use the facilities at any point of the day.

Along with giving the access to toilets to the people, the system also helps in relinking the earth to the hydrological cycle. The waste from these toilets goes directly under the soaked pit from where it undergoes a partial treatment to discharge treated water into the surrounding soil. This process in turn helps in recharging the groundwater table.

Further, to ensure that the open defecation free behaviors are sustained, Honda India Foundation spreads awareness on adopting the right hygienic practices and sensitizes the community against open defecation by conducting community meetings and early morning visits to persuade people against open defecation.