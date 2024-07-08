Honda India Foundation (HIF) signs MOU with Marriot Group of Hotels

Gurugram: Taking a giant stride in its commitment to community support by empowering the youth of the society, Honda India Foundation (HIF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Marriot Group of Hotels. This collaboration is a part of Project Buniyaad, a noble initiative aimed at providing 100% job placement to around 1000 youths from the North-eastern states and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the hospitality sector.

The MOU signing ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries including Shri Sanjay Gupta (Chairman, Marriot India Business Council), Shri Arun Kumar (Market Vice president for North, Nepal & Bhutan, Marriot), Ms. Shveta Sahal (Director, Government Affairs and CSR, Marriot), Ms. Gurleen Bhalla (Area Director North -HR, Marriot), Ms. Prerna Daga (Director, Marketing Communications, Marriot) ,Shri Vinay Dhingra (Trustee, Honda India Foundation), and Shri Satyaprakash Patil (Operating officer, Honda India Foundation) along with other associates of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI).

Speaking on HIF’s commitment towards building a relationship of trust with community to contribute to developing a sustainable society, Mr. Vinay Dhingra, Trustee, Honda India Foundation said, “Honda India Foundation is dedicated to creating positive social impact. By partnering with Marriot Group of Hotels, we aim to leverage our collective strengths to make a real difference in the lives of young individuals from marginalised sections of society. Through the signing of this MOU, we envision a brighter future for the youth where learning knows no bounds and opportunities are limitless. It is our sincere belief that by investing in ‘skill development’, we are also investing in ‘self’ development and ‘societal development’.

Project Buniyaad establishes four distinct foundations of collaboration with Honda India Foundation being the funding partner, State Government being the Infrastructure and Mobilization Support partner, Visan Foundation being the Training partner and all the leading hotels being the Placement partner. With Marriot as the placement partner, the MOU promises to create a seamless pathway for these trained individuals to secure employment in the various Marriot properties across the country.

Honda’s corporate philosophy is founded on the fundamental principles of “Respect for the Individual” and the “Three Joys” to support Honda’s universal passion: to improve the quality of people’s daily lives. This MOU aligns with Honda’s fundamental principles and harmonises its long-term mission of becoming a ‘Company that Society wants to Exist’.