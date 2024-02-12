Honda India Foundation (HIF) launches “Project Buniyaad- Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar”

Imphal, 12th February 2024: Taking a giant stride in its commitment to community support by empowering the youth of the society, Honda India Foundation (HIF) along with the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission and Visan Foundation launched “Project Buniyaad – Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar” that aims at

providing employment to the unemployed youth from the marginal sections of the society. The project plans to establish four distinct foundations of collaboration with Honda India Foundation being the funding partner, State Government being the Infrastructure and Mobilization Support partner, Visan Foundation being the Training partner and all the leading hotels and hospitals being the Placement partner. It aims to provide 100% job placement to the youth from the North-eastern states in the hospitality sector.

The project was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N Biren Singh, in the august presence of Shri Vinay Dhingra (Trustee, Honda India Foundation) along with other dignitaries from Government of Manipur at Classic Grande Hotel, Imphal with more than 100 Participants.

Speaking on HIF’s commitment towards building a relationship of trust with community to contribute to developing a sustainable society, Mr. Vinay Dhingra, Trustee, Honda India Foundation said, “Education & Skill Development go together with our dedication to inclusivity and ideally aligns with our long-term mission of becoming a ‘Company that Society wants to Exist’. Honda Foundation is proud of launching this project today, which will focus on skill development in the Hospitality Sector for youths from the marginalised Community. With Project Buniyaad, we envision a brighter future for the youth of Manipur, where learning knows no bounds and opportunities are limitless. It is our sincere belief that by investing in ‘skill development’, we are also investing in ‘self’ development and ‘societal development’.

The hospitality sector often faces challenges due to various factors, including economic downturns, global crises, and shifts in consumer behaviour. Events like the COVID-19 pandemic have particularly impacted the sector due to travel restrictions and reduced consumer spending on leisure activities. Additionally, the seasonal nature of some hospitality jobs and the industry’s sensitivity contribute to periods of unemployment. Addressing these challenges requires a combination of supportive training programs and strategies to enhance the sector’s adaptability. To address these obstacles, Honda India Foundation (HIF) has taken the inaugural move. By providing targeted training programs tailored to the needs of the hospitality industry, Project Buniyaad not only meets the demand for skilled workers but also empowers young people in the region to pursue fulfilling careers.

Under this program, unemployed youth will receive two months training from Visan Foundation in Hospitality Management post which a certification will be provided from Tourism & Hospitality Skill Counsil.

Honda’s corporate philosophy is founded on the fundamental principles of “Respect for the Individual” and the “Three Joys” to support Honda’s universal passion: to improve the quality of people’s daily lives. This project aligns with Honda’s fundamental principles and harmonises its long-term mission of becoming a ‘Company that Society wants to Exist’.

The project aims to train 550 plus youth in the North-Eastern states. It aims to provide opportunities for marginalized youth to build dignified careers in Hospitality Management.