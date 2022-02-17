Honda H’ness CB350 & CB350RS now available at CSD Stores

Mumbai : Celebrating its longstanding commitment as a mobility partner for the CSD beneficiaries, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced the availability of H’ness CB350 & CB350RS at Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country.

These middle weight motorcycles from the Honda BigWing product range are introduced for the first time at 35 CSD Depots.

Speaking on this special occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda 2Wheelers India shares a long-term alliance with Indian defence community. We take pride in serving them with our quality products & aftersales service. Celebrating 75th year of independence, we are delighted to make our new BigWing motorcycles – H’ness CB350 & CB350RS at CSD network across India. Availability at CSD approved special price makes it convenient for the defence personnel and CSD beneficiaries to buy their favourite Honda 350cc motorcycle and start their exciting new ride.”

Buying process for CSD beneficiaries

Ensuring convenient and hassle-free buying experience, personnel can log on to https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/ for CSD portal registration, dealer selection and choose their favourite model. Once availability is confirmed by the selected dealer, personnel can upload dealer documents (availability certificate & proforma invoice) and customer documents (canteen card, KYC, payment transfer details etc.) after which the digital copy of Local Supply Order (LSO) is issued.

About Honda BigWing – Honda’s Exclusive Premium Motorcycle Business Vertical

Reaching closer to its premium biking fans, Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by more than 80 BigWing touchpoints across India. While BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range (300-1800cc), Honda BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans (300-500cc). Customers can also avail the online booking option on our website www.HondaBigWing.in for a seamless and transparent booking experience.