Honda Expands miniMOTO Family with Fun, Approachable, Affordable Navi

New Delhi: American Honda confirmed today that the Navi miniMOTO will be offered in the U.S. market for the 2022 model year. Small, accessible, enjoyable and priced extremely competitively, the Navi appeals to a wide range of customers, especially those just learning to ride. The model has a fuel-efficient, user-friendly 110cc engine and an automatic transmission – so no shift lever or clutch lever.

The look is sporty and fun, and the seat has a low, 30.1 inch height, so most riders can touch the ground with both feet. The combination is a bike that’s nimble for navigating city traffic, easy to carry on an RV bumper rack and lightweight to simplify maneuvering into tight parking spots. There’s even a storage bin for stowing a jacket, snack or textbooks. Already very popular in some markets, the Navi is now available in the United States.

“From the original Cub to the Grom, Honda has a proud legacy of producing miniMOTO models that open doors to new riders, and the Navi is set to extend that trend even further,” said Brandon Wilson, Sports & Experiential Manager at American Honda. “This miniMOTO checks all the boxes for new riders, like simple operation, a fun design, low operating costs and Honda reliability – all for well under $2,000. We’re pleased to make motorcycling possible for more riders by offering the Navi in the U.S.”

The Navi will be on display at this weekend’s IMS Outdoors motorcycle show in Costa Mesa, California, where it will also be among the models included in the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Ride With Us Moto Intro experience, giving new riders an opportunity to try motorcycling.

NAVI

Somewhat of a mix between Honda’s Ruckus and Grom (each of which is popular enough to have developed its own subculture), the Navi has the styling of a motorcycle and some convenience features of a scooter, including Honda’s V-Matic automatic transmission – just twist the throttle to go! It’s all wrapped up in an appealing miniMOTO package that’s fun and easy to personalize, for example with Honda Accessory graphics produced in collaboration with Icon.

The Navi also has an amazingly low MSRP and gas-sipping performance, putting it within reach of almost any customer. With Honda’s proven quality and reliability, it’s also a dependable way to get around town – far more convenient than public transportation or carpooling. There’s never been a better way for new riders to discover just how enjoyable, convenient and practical motorcycling can be.

MSRP: $1,807

Colors: Red; Grasshopper Green; Nut Brown; Ranger Green

Availability: January 2022 (February in California)