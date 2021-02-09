Honda commences deliveries of 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India

Mumbai: Taking the excitement a notch higher, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. commenced the deliveries of 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India.

Key Features

• Lightweight And Powerful: 1,084cc parallel twin engine, Lithium Ion battery, bolt-on aluminium sub-frame and swing arm

• Six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls Throttle by Wire (TBW) and expanded 7 level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

• Comfort On The Go: 5-stage Adjustable windscreen, adjustable seat, heated grips, tubeless tyres, DUAL LED Headlights, Cruise Control, Fuel tank of 24.5 litres

• Smart convenience: Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity & 6.5 inch MID TFT touch screen

The handover ceremony to first customers of the new 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports was conducted at Honda’s exclusive premium big-bike dealership – Honda BigWing Topline, Andheri East (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and BigWing Topline, Levelle Road, (Bangalore, Karnataka).

The new 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports is all set to take on the roads with its innovative, compact and powerful 1,084cc parallel twin engine. Inheriting the “go anywhere” spirit of its predecessors, 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the adventure seekers to explore the new destinations.

Speaking on the delivery commencement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Africa Twin is the most lovable beast by adventure enthusiasts across the globe. The recent win at Dakar rally also celebrates the origin of Africa Twin as an adventure machine developed to conquer the most brutal terrains. Honda 2Wheelers India is proud to offer the latest year model from the global line-up here in India. We are delighted to commence the deliveries to the excited #TrueAdventure lovers. With 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports go anywhere and rediscovering new routes!”

ACCESSORIES

A full range of genuine Honda accessories is available for both variants of the Africa Twin, including top box, rear carrier, rally step, DCT pedal shifter, fog lamp, fog lamp ATT, visor and side pipe.