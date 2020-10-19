Honda commences all India dispatches of H’ness CB350

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd today announced the commencement of dispatches of H’ness CB350 in India. Celebrating the roll-out of H’ness-CB350, a special line-off ceremony was conducted at Honda’s manufacturing plant at Manesar (Haryana).

Mr. V. Sridhar (Senior Director, Purchase, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd), Mr. Atsushi Ogata (Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd) and Mr. Ichiro Shimokawa (Chief Production Officer & Director – Production Planning & Control, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd) (In the picture from left to right).

Globally unveiled in September this year, H’ness-CB350 is the 3rd BSVI model in the Honda’s BigWing portfolio in India. Available in six colors across two variants – DLX & DLX Pro, H’ness-CB350 is priced attractively starting from Rs.1.85 lac (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

