Honda Cars India ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer lucrative financing schemes ahead of festive season

New Delhi : Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India has partnered with IndusInd Bank to offer a gamut of convenient, affordable and personalized finance schemes for its customers, addressing their varied financing and payment needs. The partnership will facilitate customers to avail custom-built financing solutions on purchase of Honda Amaze and Honda City such as Low EMI, Flexi term, upto 100% ex showroom funding and customised schemes for specific customer groups like Farmers etc.

Considering the auspicious festive period ahead of us, HCIL has tied up with multiple financiers including PSU Banks, Retail Financiers and NBFCs, with a keen focus on semi-urban and rural regions, to offer competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options to enhance customer convenience during their car purchase. Special schemes have also been offered to make this buying season even more attractive and rewarding. These schemes will offer easy to buy options for customers in the prevailing COVID scenario, where more and more customers are opting for personal mobility to keep themselves safe and healthy.

Commenting on this partnership and roll out of special schemes, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “The partnership with IndusInd Bank is an extension of our efforts towards making personal mobility more accessible and affordable to diverse set of customers, both salaried and self employed. We anticipate increased demand during festive period, and with this partnership we will be offering easy, hassle – free and personalised financing solutions designed to encourage purchase and elevate car ownership experience.” He further added “Leveraging IndusInd Bank’s wide network of distribution points and branches, we will be increasing our reach and penetration across the country while making the brand interaction and purchase process much easier for customers.”

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. S. V. Parthasarathy, Head – Consumer Finance Division, IndusInd Bank, said, “We are proud and excited to be partner with Honda Cars India. With this, our customers will have a seamless journey towards financing and ultimately driving their dream cars.” Elaborating further on the partnership, Mr. T.A.Rajagoppalan, Executive Vice President, IndusInd Bank, said, “Our association with Honda Cars India will further enrich customer experience and aid the journey to purchase their dream cars with our pocket-friendly financial schemes, warm customer service and extensive market knowledge. These lucrative and customized financial schemes can be availed by all customers through an easy documentation process followed by our network pan-India.”