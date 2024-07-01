Honda Cars India registers total sales of 9,776 units in June’24

Mumbai, July 1, 2024: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered total sales of 9,776 units in June 2024. Domestic sales of the company stood at 4,804 units and exports at 4,972 units in the month of June’24.

Sharing thoughts on June’24 sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The market conditions have been challenging to create fresh demand. During June, we rolled out exciting promotional campaigns to make the purchase more rewarding and focused on maximizing retail. On the exports front, we continued to grow marking a significant leap for the company.”

The company had registered 5,080 units in domestic sales and exported 2,112 units in June’ 23.