Honda Cars India registers total sales of 7,334 units in July’24

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered total sales of 7,334 units in July 2024. Domestic sales of the company stood at 4,624 units and exports at 2,710 units in the month of July’24.

Sharing thoughts on July’24 sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Despite the challenges in the market and subdued customer sentiment, our sales momentum was in line with our expectation. We have been focusing on creating fresh demand through attractive benefits, making it best time for customers to buy new cars. With the festive season approaching, we anticipate a positive sentiment, which should lead to strong sales momentum in the coming months. HCIL’s steady growth in exports has boosted confidence in Indian manufacturing, reaffirming our commitment to delivering best-in-class products.”

The company had registered 4,864 units in domestic sales and exported 1,112 units in July’ 23.