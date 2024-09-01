Honda Cars India registers total sales of 11,143 units in August’24

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered total sales of 11,143 units in August 2024. Domestic sales of the company stood at 5326 units and exports at 5817 units in the month of August’24.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our sales for August were in line with our expectations and focused on retail and deliveries as festive season started with Chingam in the southern state of Kerala. We anticipate further uptick in demand in coming months and are confident that the industry will perform well. On the exports front, robust performance of the Honda Elevate and City to global markets continues to drive our volumes and strong growth.”

The company had registered 7,880 units in domestic sales and exported 2,189 units in August’ 23.